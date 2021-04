Klamath Falls Klamath Falls, OR, USA

Subaru Road Trip Day 2: Volcanic Legacy Scenic Highway One of the great things about road-tripping in this country is driving along our National Scenic Byways. We were lucky enough to experience the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway in our very own Legacy!



Along this 500-mile journey from volcano to volcano you can find opportunities for adventure and exploration, in addition to breathtaking views.