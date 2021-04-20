Kitzbühel
As one of Austria’s most prestigious Alpine resort towns, Kitzbühel has a reputation for being a playground for the rich and famous. However, you don’t have to be wealthy or well-known to enjoy winter here. Medieval Kitzbühel manages to balance its historic charm with a stylish, contemporary vibe. Base your stay at the Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel, which features a fancy bistro, luxurious spa, Alpine golf course, and views of the majestic Alps. When hunger strikes, head to Huberbräu-Stübel for Austrian classics like schnitzel and dumplings, or Jagastube at the Hotel Zur Tenne for strudel. Then, hit the town for some high-end shopping, or head to the slopes for incredible skiing.