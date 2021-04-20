Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kite Beach Gökova

Akcapinar Kitebeach, Akçapınar Mahallesi, 48650 Ula/Muğla, Turkey
Website
| +90 535 399 31 54
Kitesurfing At Its Finest Akyaka Turkey
Kites And Wind Akyaka Turkey
Kitesurfing At Its Finest Akyaka Turkey
Kites And Wind Akyaka Turkey

Kitesurfing At Its Finest

Gökova hosts a 3km long beach area and thermal winds for kite surfers of all levels. Go to Orange and ask for Ahmet Bey, a 60-something kite surfer who will be happy to help with rentals, instructors or repairs. Stay in nearby Akyaka and mingle with internationals and locals alike.
By Amy Hume

More Recommendations

Amy Hume
almost 7 years ago

Kites And Wind

For the more advanced kite surfer, Gökova supplies a strip of sea through marshlands.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points