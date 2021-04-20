Kite Beach Gökova
Akcapinar Kitebeach, Akçapınar Mahallesi, 48650 Ula/Muğla, Turkey
| +90 535 399 31 54
Kitesurfing At Its FinestGökova hosts a 3km long beach area and thermal winds for kite surfers of all levels. Go to Orange and ask for Ahmet Bey, a 60-something kite surfer who will be happy to help with rentals, instructors or repairs. Stay in nearby Akyaka and mingle with internationals and locals alike.
Kites And Wind
For the more advanced kite surfer, Gökova supplies a strip of sea through marshlands.