Kitcho
Japan, 〒600-8234 Kyoto Prefecture, Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, ホテルグランヴィア京都 烏丸通塩小路下ル東塩小路町901
| +81 75-342-0808
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm
Decadent dinner at Kitcho in KyotoKitcho has 3 Michelin stars and they serve Kaiseki style meals in private dining rooms facing formal Japanese gardens. Our Kitcho adventure involved a tight time frame, a frantic run to the bullet train and the most luxurious meal I've ever had outside of the USA. House brewed sake, trout harvested from the stream running past the restaurant, impeccable service and a sliding price scale starting at $450 per person made for quite the memorable evening. Indulge yourself and try Kitcho when you next find yourself in Kyoto.
More Recommendations
almost 5 years ago
Geisha Performance
Kyaitsiydkysitskyskd lysosomal housed soysoydoysoydififpuf lysitdouchlxucuf lyditdohxhcucuvjfkyskyzkhx