Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kitcho

Japan, 〒600-8234 Kyoto Prefecture, Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, ホテルグランヴィア京都 烏丸通塩小路下ル東塩小路町901
Website
| +81 75-342-0808
Decadent dinner at Kitcho in Kyoto Kyoto Japan
Geisha Performance Kyoto Japan
Decadent dinner at Kitcho in Kyoto Kyoto Japan
Geisha Performance Kyoto Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm

Decadent dinner at Kitcho in Kyoto

Kitcho has 3 Michelin stars and they serve Kaiseki style meals in private dining rooms facing formal Japanese gardens. Our Kitcho adventure involved a tight time frame, a frantic run to the bullet train and the most luxurious meal I've ever had outside of the USA. House brewed sake, trout harvested from the stream running past the restaurant, impeccable service and a sliding price scale starting at $450 per person made for quite the memorable evening. Indulge yourself and try Kitcho when you next find yourself in Kyoto.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Shawn Strub
almost 5 years ago

Geisha Performance

Kyaitsiydkysitskyskd lysosomal housed soysoydoysoydififpuf lysitdouchlxucuf lyditdohxhcucuvjfkyskyzkhx

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points