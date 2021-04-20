Kitcho Japan, 〒600-8234 Kyoto Prefecture, Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, ホテルグランヴィア京都 烏丸通塩小路下ル東塩小路町901

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 10pm

Decadent dinner at Kitcho in Kyoto Kitcho has 3 Michelin stars and they serve Kaiseki style meals in private dining rooms facing formal Japanese gardens. Our Kitcho adventure involved a tight time frame, a frantic run to the bullet train and the most luxurious meal I've ever had outside of the USA. House brewed sake, trout harvested from the stream running past the restaurant, impeccable service and a sliding price scale starting at $450 per person made for quite the memorable evening. Indulge yourself and try Kitcho when you next find yourself in Kyoto.