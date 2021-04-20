Kitchen By Mike [CLOSED]
1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
| +61 2 9389 0010
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
More info
Tue - Sun 7:30am - 11:30am
Sat, Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Wed - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm
Kitchen by Mike, SydneyIn a warehouse eatery, chef Mike McEnearney devises a new menu every day based on what he finds at local farmers’ markets. Weekend breakfast might include sourdough pancakes with lemon curd or baked beans with bacon and poached eggs.
85 Dunning Ave., Rosebery, 61/(0) 2-9045-0910. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Feast on fresh, local gourmet food
Chef Mike McEnearney is the wizard behind Kitchen By Mike, an open kitchen cafe located next to Koskela, an emporium featuring textiles and housewares made by local Australian designers. Hearty delicious breakfasts and lunches, plus homemade lemonade that's to die for. #afarexperiences
photo: Leanna Maione
photo: Leanna Maione