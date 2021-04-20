Where are you going?
Kitchen By Mike [CLOSED]

1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9389 0010
Feast on fresh, local gourmet food Rosebery Australia
Feast on fresh, local gourmet food Rosebery Australia

Tue - Sun 7:30am - 11:30am
Sat, Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Wed - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm

Kitchen by Mike, Sydney

In a warehouse eatery, chef Mike McEnearney devises a new menu every day based on what he finds at local farmers’ markets. Weekend breakfast might include sourdough pancakes with lemon curd or baked beans with bacon and poached eggs.
85 Dunning Ave., Rosebery, 61/(0) 2-9045-0910. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Feast on fresh, local gourmet food

Chef Mike McEnearney is the wizard behind Kitchen By Mike, an open kitchen cafe located next to Koskela, an emporium featuring textiles and housewares made by local Australian designers. Hearty delicious breakfasts and lunches, plus homemade lemonade that's to die for. #afarexperiences
photo: Leanna Maione

