Kitchen By Mike [CLOSED] 1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia

Photo by Petrina Tinslay More info Tue - Sun 7:30am - 11:30am Sat, Sun 12pm - 3pm Tue - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm Wed - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm

Kitchen by Mike, Sydney In a warehouse eatery, chef Mike McEnearney devises a new menu every day based on what he finds at local farmers’ markets. Weekend breakfast might include sourdough pancakes with lemon curd or baked beans with bacon and poached eggs.

85 Dunning Ave., Rosebery, 61/(0) 2-9045-0910. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.