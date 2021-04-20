Kissa Tanto
One of Vancouver’s hottest supper clubs is hidden on the upper story of a faded Chinatown building. Kissa Tanto weds the delicate flavors of Japan with the warm embrace of Italian cooking, resulting in such creative dishes as Parmesan croquettes with plum curry sauce, and porchetta agnolotti
with kelp-cured olives. The design here also blends the best of both worlds, paying tribute to both Hotel Okura Tokyo and Italian architect Gio Ponti. The result is a moody, intimate space, complete with a lipstick-red banquette against a pistachio wall. Named 2017’s top new restaurant by Canada’s 100 Best, Kissa Tanto typically requires reservations but holds some tables—as well as its 14-seat bar—for walk-ins.