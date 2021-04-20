Where are you going?
Kışla Market

Kalkan, 07580 Kaş/Antalya, Turkey
Dirty Spuds - Kalkan Market

I know...potatoes! But, I love that they have all this dirt on them and look so natural, unlike our potatoes in the States that are al so clean and polished up. My mom refers to this image as "the dirty spuds" shot.
By Lynne Nieman

Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Making Gözleme at the Market

This old woman at the Kalkan market captured my heart. She worked steadily, making this tasty Turkish food. Her lined face, intent eyes, busy hands, and colorful headscarf mesmerized me. And the gözleme, tasty!

