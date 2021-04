Kirk Freeport

For those who elevate duty-free shopping to an Olympic sport, Kirk Freeport is the ultimate arena. Nary a luxury category goes unrepresented, including beauty (from Boucheron to YSL, the biggies are all here), watches (whether you lean Swatch or Breitling, you’ll be covered) and accessories (those roomy Longchamp totes should be able to handle most of whatever else you pick up here).