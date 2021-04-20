Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kiptopeke State Park

3540 Kiptopeke Dr, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Website
| +1 757-331-2267
Virginia is for Lovers Cape Charles Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Virginia is for Lovers

Kiptopeke State Park has access to one of Cape Charles' nicest bay beaches (with views of old World War II concrete ships) as well as nature trails, a fishing pier, ranger tours, and kayak rentals.

Sometimes visitors will find giant LOVE chairs on the parks Chesapeake Bay beach, part of the state's public art project to promote the motto "Virginia is for lovers."

Facilities include campsites, 2- to 6-bedroom family lodges, rental RVs, yurts, and a camping lodge.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points