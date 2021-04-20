Kiptopeke State Park
3540 Kiptopeke Dr, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
| +1 757-331-2267
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Virginia is for LoversKiptopeke State Park has access to one of Cape Charles' nicest bay beaches (with views of old World War II concrete ships) as well as nature trails, a fishing pier, ranger tours, and kayak rentals.
Sometimes visitors will find giant LOVE chairs on the parks Chesapeake Bay beach, part of the state's public art project to promote the motto "Virginia is for lovers."
Facilities include campsites, 2- to 6-bedroom family lodges, rental RVs, yurts, and a camping lodge.