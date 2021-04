Kinse Inn

This all in one ryokan/bar/cafe/studio is run by the kind English speaking Kojiro Adachi who has transformed this art decco ryokan into a mixed-use space for visitors who want to get a deeper understanding of Kyoto . Located near in the old and lesser-trod Shimabara pleasure quarter, Kinse is a ideal place to enjoy an ikebana workshop, a seasonal cake, Japanese whiskey, and occasional live music. Or just a coffee from Iwashi Coffee, whose beans are roasted in the lobby.