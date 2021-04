Kinigi Kinigi, Rwanda

Rwandan Traditional Dance + Gorilla Trekking = A good quality day! The Rwandan culture is vibrant & resilient, which is gorgeously expressed in their traditional song & dance. Staying at the Mountain Gorilla View Lodge in Ruhengeri, local youth come and share Rwandan traditional dances with guests (don't worry, you can get your dance on too!). This is a fun base for visiting the volcanoes and gorilla trekking!