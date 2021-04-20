Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kings Cross

Darlinghurst Rd, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 1800 025 123
Kings Cross Darlinghurst Australia

Kings Cross

Once a notorious red-light district most famous for brothels and violence, Kings Cross has cleaned up over the years, though the nightlife has suffered as a result of controversial 1:30 a.m. lockout laws that went into effect in 2014. Still, “The Cross,” as the locals call it, is a historic precinct in the midst of transformation, and there’s still plenty to see and do from art galleries like the Stacks and Alaska Projects to the abundance of nearby restaurants (Acme, Farmhouse, Billy Kwong, Ms G’s). The World Bar and Kings Cross Hotel are still keeping people up, as are late-night food stalls and tattoo parlors like Max’s Village.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points