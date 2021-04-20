Kings Cross
Once a notorious red-light district most famous for brothels and violence, Kings Cross has cleaned up over the years, though the nightlife has suffered as a result of controversial 1:30 a.m. lockout laws that went into effect in 2014. Still, “The Cross,” as the locals call it, is a historic precinct in the midst of transformation, and there’s still plenty to see and do from art galleries like the Stacks and Alaska Projects to the abundance of nearby restaurants (Acme, Farmhouse, Billy Kwong, Ms G’s). The World Bar and Kings Cross Hotel are still keeping people up, as are late-night food stalls and tattoo parlors like Max’s Village.