Kings Creek Station Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia

Get Some Mud on Your Tires Climb aboard a mechanical camel for a rip through the Outback, courtesy of your Northern Territory friends at Kings Creek Station. Less than 40-km from Kings Canyon, Kings Creek Station is a sprawling desert property that begs to be explored via ATV, camel, or even helicopter. If you're up for a challenge and a real wild ride, you can even arrange to drive the 90-km through the heart of the property to the Uluru lookout, though you may want to get in a few short rides beforehand. Your backside will thank you for it.



Keep your eyes peeled for wild camels, dingos, kangaroos, and cattle, and open up that throttle on the wide open stretches, where you'll have desert oaks and Outback scrub whipping past your tires.



Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/