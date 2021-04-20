Kings Canyon - Watarrka National Park Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia

Celebrate Kings Canyon Kings Canyon, at the heart of the Watarrka National Park, has been the traditional home of the Luritja people for more than 20,000 years. The site is a testament to the power of nature – massive sandstone cliffs tower over beautiful forests where more than 500 species of flora and fauna make their homes. Aboriginal guides can spirit you through the region, or you can opt for an adventure on the Kings Canyon Rim Walk, a 6-km trek that takes the average person a little more than 3-hours (and many more if you stop to spy on rock-wallaby).



Exploring the canyon at dusk or dawn will yield epic photographic bliss – even on days when the sun refuses to shine bright. Tie your boots tight and pack a few litres of water for a trek along the length of the Giles Track, a 22-km stretch that connects Kings Canyon and Kathleen Springs, or take it easy as you explore the rock formations of the Lost City, the valley floor, lightening-blasted trees, and the canyon forests. Or just throw up your hands and celebrate the Northern Territory.



Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/