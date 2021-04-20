Tacoma's Best Book Clubs
A Tacoma institution, King’s Books carries new and used books and specializes in local-interest books about the Northwest region. It’s also home to two resident cats, Miko and Atticus, who complete the cozy bookstore experience. King’s eclectic monthly book clubs include “YA Not” (dedicated to young adult books), “Capes and Cowls” (superheroes and aliens), and “Broad Horizons” (feminist speculative fiction and sci-fi). Support a local business and replenish your to-read stack at this wonderful independent bookstore.