King’s Books

218 Saint Helens Avenue
| +1 253-272-8801
Tacoma's Best Book Clubs Tacoma Washington United States

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

Tacoma's Best Book Clubs

A Tacoma institution, King’s Books carries new and used books and specializes in local-interest books about the Northwest region. It’s also home to two resident cats, Miko and Atticus, who complete the cozy bookstore experience. King’s eclectic monthly book clubs include “YA Not” (dedicated to young adult books), “Capes and Cowls” (superheroes and aliens), and “Broad Horizons” (feminist speculative fiction and sci-fi). Support a local business and replenish your to-read stack at this wonderful independent bookstore.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
