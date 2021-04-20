Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

King William Historic District

122 Madison, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
Website
| +1 210-227-8786
Renaissance of One of San Antonio's Oldest Districts San Antonio Texas United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 3pm

Renaissance of One of San Antonio's Oldest Districts

The King William Historic District, which began with a flourish of neoclassical, Victorian, and Italianate architecture in the mid-19th century, is enjoying a second blossoming. Much like the area of Venice Beach in Los Angeles, the King William neighborhood fell on hard times in the second quarter of the 20th century, only to be revived by a young, artistic set from the 1960's onward. This is a beautiful area of San Antonio which is recommended to be explored on foot with the aid of the King William Association's free walking tour.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points