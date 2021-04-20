Renaissance of One of San Antonio's Oldest Districts
The King William Historic District, which began with a flourish of neoclassical, Victorian, and Italianate architecture in the mid-19th century, is enjoying a second blossoming. Much like the area of Venice
Beach in Los Angeles
, the King William neighborhood fell on hard times in the second quarter of the 20th century, only to be revived by a young, artistic set from the 1960's onward. This is a beautiful area of San Antonio which is recommended to be explored on foot with the aid of the King William Association's free walking tour.