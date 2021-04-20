King of Pops
1079 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
| +1 678-732-9321
Photo by Elizabeth Levy
All Hail the King of PopsYou can find the rainbow umbrella all around town, but you'll always see someone in the parking lot of Buddy's convenience store across from Manuel's Tavern in Poncey-Highlands. While it may have started as one enterprising young man and a cart full of freshly made popsicles, the company has expanded to hundreds of employees and carts throughout Atlanta, as well as outlets in Charleston, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Richmond and Athens.
For $2.50, you can get relief from the southern heat in the form of a fruity or creamy popsicle, typically with an offbeat flavor. They change by day and location, but personal favorites include the Thai Tea, Arnold Palmer, Pomegranate Margarita and Blackberry Ginger Lemonade. The most unusual are avocado, cereal milk and sweet potato pie pops. You don't have to be too concerned about your diet because all are made with fresh, local ingredients and organic sweeteners.