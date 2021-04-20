Where are you going?
King Lake

King Lake, Colorado 80466, USA
Jump into Fresh Snowmelt on the Continental Divide

I was hiking the King Lake Trail, in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, doing a 48-hour solo loop backpacking trip. It was late August. The wildflowers were going crazy, but up here just beneath the Continental Divide, there was still plenty of snow and ice.

I was sitting behind a boulder next to King Lake when I heard a group of younger hikers pass behind me at the moment they topped a rise and got their first view of the lake and ice fields.

"Dude!"

That was all that needed to be said. I turned my camera on just before the first splash:

PHOTO and VIDEO by Joshua Berman:
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

