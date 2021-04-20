King John's Castle Nicholas St, Limerick, Ireland

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

King John's Castle, Limerick, Munster, Ireland. Limerick doesn't draw nearly as many visitors as some of its neighbors — not with trendy destinations like Cork and County Clare nearby. Perhaps it has something to do with the nickname; Stab City doesn't roll off the tongue and, well, it would not be the sort of name you want to lead an advertising campaign with.



Yet for all Limerick's warts, I found it to be a rather exciting city — unhurried, packed full of amazing pubs (I visited my fair share), and home to one of the prettiest castles in the country.



King John's Castle stands guard over the River Shannon and is a beautiful sight to behold at night. In fact, a riverside stroll is arguably the most enjoyable part of any visit to Limerick — while all that exercise gives you a great excuse to unwind with a pint in the pub.