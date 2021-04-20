Where are you going?
King Historic District

380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Website
Get an Intimate History Lesson in Atlanta

The MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life on the house tour. It is an inspiring experience that provides uniquely personal account of a very public life. Daily house tours are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Get there early!
By Kathryn Vargas

Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Must Do Visit

This is a great site to visit by yourself or with family and friends.

