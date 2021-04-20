King Historic District
380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Get an Intimate History Lesson in AtlantaThe MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life on the house tour. It is an inspiring experience that provides uniquely personal account of a very public life. Daily house tours are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Get there early!
over 6 years ago
Must Do Visit
This is a great site to visit by yourself or with family and friends.