Kinabalu National Park Botanic Garden

Go Orchid Hunting in Kinabalu Park Kinabalu Park is home to one of the greatest concentrations of plant species on earth, an estimated 6000, ranging in size from the world’s smallest flower, to its largest. There are 711 documented species of orchids here alone.



Unless you're a trained botanist, you probably won't see many of them in the wild, but there is a way to better your odds. To discourage destruction to this fragile environment, Kinabalu Park set up a Botanic Garden and transplanted many of its endemic species here.



While much of the garden is still in a wild state, there are much higher concentrations of orchids, carnivorous plants and other species here.



It still helps to have a guide to point out certain species (like the world's smallest orchid.) Borneo Eco Tours offers guides with certification in botany if you want to learn from the best.



