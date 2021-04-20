Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kin Khao

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
| +1 415-362-7456
Thai Food Your Thai Grandmother Would Make San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Thai Food Your Thai Grandmother Would Make

Kin Khao is not a typical Thai restaurant. The very talented Pim Techamuanvivit set out to introduce San Franciscans to the kind of food she grew up eating in Thailand—with its bright, fresh flavors and pristine ingredients. All the curry pastes, sauces, and relishes are made in-house daily.

The yum yai salad (pictured) is a riot of textures—a mix of raw, cooked, and batter-fried seasonal vegetables with a chili jam dressing. The curries are excellent, particularly the green curry with rabbit.

Kin Khao's only drawback is its odd location, in the back corner of the Parc 55 Hotel. If you enter through the lobby, you'll have to navigate a confusing path (upstairs, through an elevator bank). Enter from the Ellis Street side instead.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points