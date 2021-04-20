Kin Khao
55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-362-7456
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Thai Food Your Thai Grandmother Would MakeKin Khao is not a typical Thai restaurant. The very talented Pim Techamuanvivit set out to introduce San Franciscans to the kind of food she grew up eating in Thailand—with its bright, fresh flavors and pristine ingredients. All the curry pastes, sauces, and relishes are made in-house daily.
The yum yai salad (pictured) is a riot of textures—a mix of raw, cooked, and batter-fried seasonal vegetables with a chili jam dressing. The curries are excellent, particularly the green curry with rabbit.
Kin Khao's only drawback is its odd location, in the back corner of the Parc 55 Hotel. If you enter through the lobby, you'll have to navigate a confusing path (upstairs, through an elevator bank). Enter from the Ellis Street side instead.