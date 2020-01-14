Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Why we love it: A trusted brand with local extras like complimentary bikes and a pop-up art studio



Highlights:

- Mid-century modern design that’s a welcome break from Southwestern kitsch

- A rooftop pool and bar with sweeping city views

- Kimpton standbys like nightly wine receptions and no extra charge for pets



The Review:

This lively Kimpton stands within walking distance of Chase Field, the US Airways Center, and the Phoenix Convention Center, as well as the 3rd Street/Washington light-rail station. Inside, mid-century modern style dominates the sleek lobby and oversize rooms, which further spoil guests with Italian linens, local art, and mountain views. If you’re feeling extravagant, book one of the 28 contemporary suites with sitting areas, Japanese soaking tubs, and glass showers. Some even have west-facing windows that frame Arizona’s vibrant sunsets.



Guests here can expect Kimpton’s usual graceful touches, including a warm welcome for pets (who stay for free) and a nightly wine reception. The Palomar also offers complimentary Public Bikes, in-room Gaiam yoga mats, and access to EōS Fitness next door, as well as an on-site restaurant run by notable chef Dushyant Singh and a rooftop pool with a bar. In the lobby, there’s even a pop-up art studio and gallery, where, every six weeks, a new local artist takes up residence to bring their paintings, pottery, and more to life.