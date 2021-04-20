Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City
The Kimpton Hotel Monaco occupies a prime spot downtown, around the corner from the Salt Palace Convention Center, three blocks from historic Temple Square, and five blocks from the Vivint Smart Home Arena (for catching NBA games and touring concerts). It doesn’t just coast on its location, however. The 225 rooms and suites are stylishly decorated with vibrant accent walls, patterned rugs, and memorable details like tufted headboards and horse-head lamps, while amenities range from complimentary bicycles and a yoga mat in each room to free wine hours in the lobby each evening. Guests can also bring along their pets; the hotel doesn’t even require a deposit or impose height and weight restrictions. Those with allergies can request a pet-free room.