Kimpton Aertson Nashville
Just a few blocks from Music Row and Vanderbilt University, the chic Kimpton Aertson (named for a Dutch ancestor of the Vanderbilts) feels like a little piece of South Beach here in Nashville. The lobby features conceptual wall sculptures and sleek modern furnishings that look like works of art in their own right, and guests kick back on white lounge chairs and covered daybeds in the eighth-floor terrace’s outdoor pool area. The guest rooms are just as stylish, with midcentury leanings, exposed-concrete ceilings, and subway-tiled baths lit with Edison bulbs. The vibe, however, is anything but stuffy: The pet-friendly hotel provides complimentary PUBLIC cruisers for exploring the city’s bike paths, a nightly wine hour, in-room yoga mats, and access to neighboring Woodhouse Spa.