Kimly Restaurant NR33A, Krong Kaeb, Cambodia

Seaside Crab Perfection A new road has made the seaside town of Kep once again a favorite weekend getaway for Phnom Penh residents and expats. Don’t leave without trying the region’s Kampot pepper–spiked crab, left, which locals enjoy at Kimly. The six-room hotel Villa Romonea can order guests dinner from any of the crab shacks and serve it poolside. From $125. 855/(0) 12-879-486. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.