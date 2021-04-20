Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kimball Junction

Kimball Junction, UT 84098, USA
Website
Ride the Bike Path All Through Town Kimball Junction Utah United States

Ride the Bike Path All Through Town

You can ride your bike (or walk, for that matter) from Main Street at one end of town all the way out to Kimball Junction about 7 miles down the road, safely off the street on the much-loved bike path—a combination of paved, wooden, or lightly graveled surfaces. Cruiser bikes or mountain bikes are both adequate for easy passage. Circumnavigate the entire town (about a 15-mile ride) and stop for lunch along the way. Check out the City's website for a walkability/rideability map.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points