Ride the Bike Path All Through Town You can ride your bike (or walk, for that matter) from Main Street at one end of town all the way out to Kimball Junction about 7 miles down the road, safely off the street on the much-loved bike path—a combination of paved, wooden, or lightly graveled surfaces. Cruiser bikes or mountain bikes are both adequate for easy passage. Circumnavigate the entire town (about a 15-mile ride) and stop for lunch along the way. Check out the City's website for a walkability/rideability map.