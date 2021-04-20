Kimball Art Center

Friday Night Gallery Strolls
Since hippie ski bums started replacing silver miners in Park City
in the early 70s, Park City has been an artsy town. More than 20 galleries inhabit the community, and on the last Friday of each month all year long, they offer a free open-house format, where visitors can stroll Main Street, wander into galleries at their whim, enjoy the varied works of art from photography studios to glass art to fine art paintings as well as light refreshments, and maybe meet a visiting artist. Start or finish wherever you like; see them all or see just a few. These nights on Main Street there’s a particularly lively ambiance with art collectors to art novices soaking it all up.