Kilwa Kisiwani Kilwa Kisiwani, Tanzania

Explore the crumbling ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani & Songo Mnara These two once-beautiful and great East African port cities sit on two islands south of Dar Es Salaam, close to the Tanzanian coastline. From the ninth to the sixteenth centuries Swahili merchants traded pearls, silver, gold, porcelain, ivory and perfumes with Arabia, India and China via the prosperous Indian Ocean trade route. They are now listed as World Heritage Sites.



Today many of the coral and lime remains are still unexcavated. The grand, crumbling mosque, the oldest in the East Africa region, is a decaying reminder of the once affluent and flourishing trading route of a bygone era, once admired by European explorers for their beauty and splendour.

