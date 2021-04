Kilo Fascion Via Bagutta, 2, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Shopping Experiment Kilo Fascion, an experiment in shopping, is unique to say the least. Designers sell past seasons clothes, bags and accessories by the kilo! Yes, like buying produce at the grocery store, you pick out what you want and put it on a scale at the register. You may have to be lucky to find something you love and if you do, you're limited to 10 items and the price per gram varies. This shop is worth a visit just for the foreign retail experience.