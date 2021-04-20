Where are you going?
Kilmuir Cemetery

Pay Your Respects to Fashion's Enfant Terrible Kilmuir United Kingdom

Pay Your Respects to Fashion's Enfant Terrible

Just a few steps from the towering gravestone of Scottish heroine Flora McDonald lies a legend from another age: Alexander McQueen.

Alexander (Lee) McQueen was fiercely proud of his Scottish heritage, which influenced several of his collections. "I am patriotic about Scotland," he said, "because I think it's been dealt a really hard hand."

McQueen's father was from Skye and he considered the island his ancestral home. Sculptor Andrew Tanser designed the large rough boulder that stands in the Kilmuir Cemetery, using durable materials that were selected to withstand the harsh weather of the windswept Isle of Skye.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

