Killer Paintball 481x74, 29350 Northline Rd, Romulus, MI 48174, USA

Test Your Sniper Skills at Paintball Who cares if it’s cold outside when you can race around indoors and work up a serious sweat playing paintball? Whizz around the minimal cover "speedball" court or get stealthy in the corridors of the camouflaged court and test your sniper skills as you see how long you can survive. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, for both private and public play, women can bag a bargain on Fridays when they play for free.