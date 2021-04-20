Killer Bee Guy 20 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA

The Sweet Side of Killer Bees in Bisbee As "killer bees" (or, more accurately, "Africanized honeybees") continue to make a home in North America, most news stories about them are scary...



...but in Bisbee, you can taste their sweet side. You may have seen the man behind this diminutive store, local master beekeeper Reed Booth, on television. He's "the killer bee guy." And here on this Victorian mining town's Main Street, you can sample the sticky results of his semi-dangerous labor: honeys, honey butters, whole seed honey mustards. They're almost worth the drive down to Bisbee...but you can also buy them online.



And sometimes, if you time it just right, you'll find yourself strolling in the snow. Bisbee is over a mile high up in the Mule Mountains.