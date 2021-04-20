Killarney National Park
Muckross, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Photo courtesy of Chris Hill/Failtre Ireland
Killarney National ParkThe coast of County Kerry gets a lot of attention, but don’t miss the Killarney Lakes, which are part of Killarney National Park. Start at the National Park Visitor Centre at Muckross House to learn about all the wildlife in the park’s mountains, oak forests, and lake shores, everything from squirrels and hares to falcons and deer, before setting out to explore. There are lots of ways to traverse the park and lakes, either by walking tours, rented bicycles, boat, or car. Best of all is the traditional trip on a jaunting car, a pony and trap driven by a local “jarvey” driver. A six-mile loop around Muckross Lake from Muckross House will take you past Dinis Cottage and Torc Waterfall.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
An Irish drive without 10,000 other tourists
While everyone else is driving the Ring of Kerry I recommend you take a trip through the Killarney National Park. There are amazing views around every curve, a beautiful lake and wildlife in abundance. You can get permits for canoeing, visit the Muckross house or just enjoy the beautiful drive without having to worry about giant tour buses.