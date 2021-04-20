Killarney National Park Muckross, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry, Ireland

Photo courtesy of Chris Hill/Failtre Ireland

Killarney National Park The coast of County Kerry gets a lot of attention, but don’t miss the Killarney Lakes, which are part of Killarney National Park. Start at the National Park Visitor Centre at Muckross House to learn about all the wildlife in the park’s mountains, oak forests, and lake shores, everything from squirrels and hares to falcons and deer, before setting out to explore. There are lots of ways to traverse the park and lakes, either by walking tours, rented bicycles, boat, or car. Best of all is the traditional trip on a jaunting car, a pony and trap driven by a local “jarvey” driver. A six-mile loop around Muckross Lake from Muckross House will take you past Dinis Cottage and Torc Waterfall.