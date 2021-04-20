Killarney Country Club
| +27 11 442 7411
Keep it Classy at the Killarney Country ClubFounded in 1903, the KCC originally served to promote the interests and promote motoring in South Africa until that responsibility was passed onto the Automobile Association of South Africa in 1930.
Currently situated in Houghton, the KCC has easy access to the main business areas of Sandton, Rosebank, and the Johannesburg CBD. It offers just the right combination of accessibility, tranquility and a wide range of outstanding facilities which help make it one of the most prestigious clubs in Johannesburg.
Carefully manicured greens welcome golfers who can relax in the steam room after their game. If your golf swing isn't particularly good, you can work out at the gym or choose from tennis, squash, lawn bowling, or relaxing by the swimming pools.
(image via http://www.killarneycountryclub.co.za)