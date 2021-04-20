Kilkennys Irish Pub
1413 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
+1 918-582-8282
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 2am
Mon - Fri 11am - 2am
Sullivans' Choice Of Irish Pub In TulsaAn Irish Pub always has bench seating. In Ireland, the pub was your community living room, and so it is with this pub.
We were in this back room for a celebration of an Irish-American-Canadian family reunion. The wonderful Irish woman we were gathered to honor had come to America from Canada.
The waitstaff was able to handle food orders that made no sense and when food was delivered the people had changed locations.
They handled it all smoothly and never ran out of Jameson or Guiness.