Kilkennys Irish Pub

Sullivans' Choice Of Irish Pub In Tulsa

An Irish Pub always has bench seating. In Ireland , the pub was your community living room, and so it is with this pub.We were in this back room for a celebration of an Irish-American-Canadian family reunion. The wonderful Irish woman we were gathered to honor had come to America from Canada The waitstaff was able to handle food orders that made no sense and when food was delivered the people had changed locations.They handled it all smoothly and never ran out of Jameson or Guiness.