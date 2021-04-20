A Must See Medieval Town

A great day trip from Dublin. This Medieval town has some great sites to see. From its castles to cathedrals, Kilkenny is a great place to spend the day.



Have a pint outside on stone roads or get lost trying to find The Hole in the Wall. Tour the castle and grounds on a nice day, where locals and tourists come together.



Check out the neat history behind Kyteler’s Inn and listen to traditional Irish music and watch dancers step to the music.



For more on what to see and do, head to the link provided.