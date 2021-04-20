Kilkenny Castle The Parade, Collegepark, Kilkenny, Ireland

Photo courtesy of Tourism Ireland More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

Kilkenny Castle This impressive castle overlooking the River Nore has a history as dramatic as its appearance. It was built for the Earl of Pembroke in the 1190s; lived in by various generations of the Butler family for six centuries, from the year 1391 until 1967; then sold to the people of Kilkenny for a token 50 Irish pounds in 1967. Much of this Norman fortress has been restored with original furniture, decorations, and fittings. Rooms include a library, a drawing room, a withdrawing room (for the ladies to withdraw after dinner), a tapestry room, and the Long Gallery in the East Wing, which is filled with paintings. The tearoom in the castle basement’s original Victorian kitchen, with an original range and rows of copper pots, is ideal for post-tour tea and scones.