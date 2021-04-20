Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kilcullen House Bed and Breakfast

38 Father Griffin Rd, Galway, Ireland
Website
| +353 91 586 736
At Home in Galway Galway Ireland
Check Availability >

At Home in Galway

There's a level of comfort to Kilcullen House in Galway that's not unlike spending a few days with your favorite relative. Carefully curated artwork of festivals and landscapes can be found throughout the house, either in the cozy living area or in the dining room, and every space is coordinated in bright, cheerful colors. The harmonic mismatch of the decor makes for a casual first impression, and the longer you stay here, the more likely you are to feel at home. Shuffle downstairs at breakfast to the sound of soft clinks in the kitchen and the smell of coffee and cinnamon in the air. Bite into a stack of French toast as the owner, Russell, tells you about things to do in his town -- a "locals-only" list, of course. Grab a snack before you go, and close the door behind you with your own key. The center of Galway is a few minutes away on foot, just over the river.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points