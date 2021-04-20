Kilcullen House Bed and Breakfast 38 Father Griffin Rd, Galway, Ireland

At Home in Galway There's a level of comfort to Kilcullen House in Galway that's not unlike spending a few days with your favorite relative. Carefully curated artwork of festivals and landscapes can be found throughout the house, either in the cozy living area or in the dining room, and every space is coordinated in bright, cheerful colors. The harmonic mismatch of the decor makes for a casual first impression, and the longer you stay here, the more likely you are to feel at home. Shuffle downstairs at breakfast to the sound of soft clinks in the kitchen and the smell of coffee and cinnamon in the air. Bite into a stack of French toast as the owner, Russell, tells you about things to do in his town -- a "locals-only" list, of course. Grab a snack before you go, and close the door behind you with your own key. The center of Galway is a few minutes away on foot, just over the river.