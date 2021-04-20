Where are you going?
Kilauea

Sky High by Helicopter

Nothing showcases the Hawaiian Islands better than a tour by air. In fact, it is the most comprehensive way to see the Big Island if you only have a couple days to explore. With commercial helicopters departing regularly from the Hilo Airport and Waikoloa Heliport, visitors can easily take off and explore the Island’s dramatic landscape.

My trip of choice flies over the active Kilauea lava flow. For the best colors and light, try to secure the first or last flights of the day to avoid harsh midday sun.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
