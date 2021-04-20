Kilauea

Sky High by Helicopter Nothing showcases the Hawaiian Islands better than a tour by air. In fact, it is the most comprehensive way to see the Big Island if you only have a couple days to explore. With commercial helicopters departing regularly from the Hilo Airport and Waikoloa Heliport, visitors can easily take off and explore the Island’s dramatic landscape.



My trip of choice flies over the active Kilauea lava flow. For the best colors and light, try to secure the first or last flights of the day to avoid harsh midday sun.



