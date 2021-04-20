Where are you going?
Kiin Kiin

Guldbergsgade 21, 2200 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 35 35 75 55
Thai Fine Dining Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Thai Fine Dining

Kiin Kiin is situated in the heart of Norrebro and combines the neighborhood's ethnic charm with a polished interior assembled by hip, progressive, Thai designers.

Known for building upon the hallmarks of Thai cuisine - flavor, freshness, and exotic flavors - Kiion Kiin also delivers the presentation and high quality ingredients that Danish Thai food can often lack.

The restaurant has received heavy praise from many local papers, and is the only Thai restaurant in Copenhagen to hold a Michelin Star.

Photo: cyclonebill on flickr
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

