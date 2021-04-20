Kigaway, 1 Chome-7-7 Dōtonbori

A Traditional Kappo Meal in Osaka

This Osaka restaurant is so tiny, it's tough to find any information about it. Tucked into an alley, the restaurant is hidden away, making it difficult to find even if you know its address. But for people who travel for food, consider Kigawa your Japanese culinary pilgrimage.Before chef's tables or 20-course tasting menus were cool, there was Kappo—a meal where a chef takes the wheel and you watch him meticulously prepare everything, from a green tea to seared duck to a thick slice of sashimi. Kigawa is the restaurant in Osaka that does Kappo best. Just sit back, sip tea, and watch the chef and his assistants magically synthesize a memorable meal.