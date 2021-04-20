Khyber Pass Restaurant
523 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-294-7579
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Afghan food in San Diego's funky Hillcrest neighborhoodKhyber Pass is one of my favorite places to eat in San Diego. The place has been owned by the same family for 26 years and uses traditional Afghan recipes.
I also enjoy this food because, although it is a little similar to Indian food, it is much more mild- not as spicy. My husband loves lamb and says the lamb dishes here are delicious.
Every plate is topped with food, so I recommend everyone ordering a dish that the table will enjoy and get plates with the food, so you can eat a little from each plate like family style.
Of course, you have to try the Afghan Cherry Blossom Tea (hot or cold it's up to you) and definitely get the combination platter for a starter which includes Sambosa, Bolani, Borta, Hummus, and Pita Bread along with three types of sauces. And don't forget the garlic naan!