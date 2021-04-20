Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Khao Yai National Park

Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok, Thailand
The Beach Na Hin Lat Thailand
White Handed Gibbon Na Hin Lat Thailand
Scorpion! Na Hin Lat Thailand
Roadside Bandits Na Hin Lat Thailand
The Beach Na Hin Lat Thailand
White Handed Gibbon Na Hin Lat Thailand
Scorpion! Na Hin Lat Thailand
Roadside Bandits Na Hin Lat Thailand

The Beach

The waterfall made famous by the courageous jump on the movie THE BEACH is not located on an island in the gulf, but is actually located in Khao Yai National Park. Khoa Yai is about 2 hours northeast of Bangkok in the province of Khorat. The park's real stars are the singing White Handed Gibbons and wild Elephant troops that inhabit the forest.
By Dijedal

More Recommendations

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Roadside Bandits

These Pigtail Macaques travel in gangs along the roads of Khao Yai National Park inspecting vehicles for loot. They really had a nasty disposition and I would not exit the vehicle until they've moved on. Despite their aggresive nature, their appearance is striking with the lion mane and sleek coat.
Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Scorpion!

Driving through Khao Yai National Park with our guide at the wheel, moving at breakneck speed, he manages to spot a scorpion on the roadside and stops on a dime so we can look at it. This scorpion was something out of Land of the Lost, it was huge.
Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

White Handed Gibbon

Hylobates Lar is the hands down star of the cast of animals inhabiting Khao Yai National Park. Before you even start hiking, you can hear their loud chorus coming from all directions thoughout the forest. Their acrobatics are something to marvel as well, leaping fearlessly though the upper canopy with the grace of a trapeze artist.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30