Khao Yai National Park
Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok, Thailand
The BeachThe waterfall made famous by the courageous jump on the movie THE BEACH is not located on an island in the gulf, but is actually located in Khao Yai National Park. Khoa Yai is about 2 hours northeast of Bangkok in the province of Khorat. The park's real stars are the singing White Handed Gibbons and wild Elephant troops that inhabit the forest.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Roadside Bandits
These Pigtail Macaques travel in gangs along the roads of Khao Yai National Park inspecting vehicles for loot. They really had a nasty disposition and I would not exit the vehicle until they've moved on. Despite their aggresive nature, their appearance is striking with the lion mane and sleek coat.
almost 7 years ago
Scorpion!
Driving through Khao Yai National Park with our guide at the wheel, moving at breakneck speed, he manages to spot a scorpion on the roadside and stops on a dime so we can look at it. This scorpion was something out of Land of the Lost, it was huge.
almost 7 years ago
White Handed Gibbon
Hylobates Lar is the hands down star of the cast of animals inhabiting Khao Yai National Park. Before you even start hiking, you can hear their loud chorus coming from all directions thoughout the forest. Their acrobatics are something to marvel as well, leaping fearlessly though the upper canopy with the grace of a trapeze artist.