Keystone Resort
Keystone has the winning formula for families vacationing with kids or groups of friends skiing together. A wide variety of available accommodation choices get you not just direct access to the slopes but you can also opt for rooms that put you closer to the après scene, or to more quiet corners of the village. Kids under 12 ski free on the mountain, and Keystone’s free Kidtopia program schedules kid-friendly activities throughout the days. For bigger kids, Keystone maintains over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain with plenty of trails for all levels of skiers across their three peaks.