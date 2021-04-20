Keys Ranch, Joshua Tree National Park
Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
| +1 760-367-5522
Exploring the Historic Desert Queen RanchTake the guided tour of the fabulously maintained Keys Ranch...so many amazing old buildings (house, school, barns, etc.), vintage appliances, vehicles (including a 1922 Mack truck that still runs), a dam, an orchard, and a salvage yard that demonstrates just how resourceful one must be to survive in the desert! What a beautiful historic place!
Ranch visits and tours are by reservation only, so be sure to visit the Joshua Tree website for details and call ahead to reserve your spot!