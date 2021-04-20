Keys Ranch, Joshua Tree National Park Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA

Exploring the Historic Desert Queen Ranch Take the guided tour of the fabulously maintained Keys Ranch...so many amazing old buildings (house, school, barns, etc.), vintage appliances, vehicles (including a 1922 Mack truck that still runs), a dam, an orchard, and a salvage yard that demonstrates just how resourceful one must be to survive in the desert! What a beautiful historic place!



Ranch visits and tours are by reservation only, so be sure to visit the Joshua Tree website for details and call ahead to reserve your spot!