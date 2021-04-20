Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Key West in Photos

1819 Atlantic Blvd #4, Key West, FL 33040, USA
+1 305-896-4958
Rooster Dayz Key West Florida United States
That Florida teal Key West Florida United States
Sunset in Key West Key West Florida United States
Walking around Key West, FL Key West Florida United States
Stroll Through Bahama Village Key West Florida United States
The Newest Music Community in Key West Key West Florida United States
Rooster Dayz Key West Florida United States
That Florida teal Key West Florida United States
Sunset in Key West Key West Florida United States
Walking around Key West, FL Key West Florida United States
Stroll Through Bahama Village Key West Florida United States
The Newest Music Community in Key West Key West Florida United States

Rooster Dayz

My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to leave.
By Thomas June

More Recommendations

Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

That Florida teal

In no other place have I seen the magnificent shade of teal that is dominent and prominent in Florida, particularly in the south. From Ft. Lauderdale to the end of the road in Key West the color of the water is remarkable and unique, I don't think this color is replicated any where else in the world.
Allison
about 4 years ago

Sunset in Key West

Head to this bar and restaurant at the end of Duval street to catch some of the best sunsets of your life.
Natalia Forcier
almost 7 years ago

Walking around Key West, FL

Key West is a little laid back city in FL. You can find Ernest Hemingway's house there. The southern Point is only 60 miles away from Cuba.
Chris Belland
about 6 years ago

Stroll Through Bahama Village

This historic 16 block village sits in Old Town, Key West. It is named after residents of Bahamian ancestry and hosts several of the island's popular restaurants. Be sure to take a walk through this charming neighborhood.
Amber Nolan
almost 6 years ago

The Newest Music Community in Key West

Stock Island Marina Village is hosting a new music community at the Shrimp Rd Bar and Grill. Every Saturday and Sunday musicians are invited to come play in an open-jam freelance session. Awesome food is available including burgers, fresh fish, and barbecue on Sundays. The open-air bar has hammock swings, pool, cornhole, and a laid back vibe. This is old-school Key West! Note: the address listed is not accurate but I am unable to change it because this is so new.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30