Key West in Photos
1819 Atlantic Blvd #4, Key West, FL 33040, USA
+1 305-896-4958
Rooster DayzMy pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to leave.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
That Florida teal
In no other place have I seen the magnificent shade of teal that is dominent and prominent in Florida, particularly in the south. From Ft. Lauderdale to the end of the road in Key West the color of the water is remarkable and unique, I don't think this color is replicated any where else in the world.
about 4 years ago
Sunset in Key West
Head to this bar and restaurant at the end of Duval street to catch some of the best sunsets of your life.
almost 7 years ago
Walking around Key West, FL
Key West is a little laid back city in FL. You can find Ernest Hemingway's house there. The southern Point is only 60 miles away from Cuba.
about 6 years ago
Stroll Through Bahama Village
This historic 16 block village sits in Old Town, Key West. It is named after residents of Bahamian ancestry and hosts several of the island's popular restaurants. Be sure to take a walk through this charming neighborhood.
almost 6 years ago
The Newest Music Community in Key West
Stock Island Marina Village is hosting a new music community at the Shrimp Rd Bar and Grill. Every Saturday and Sunday musicians are invited to come play in an open-jam freelance session. Awesome food is available including burgers, fresh fish, and barbecue on Sundays. The open-air bar has hammock swings, pool, cornhole, and a laid back vibe. This is old-school Key West! Note: the address listed is not accurate but I am unable to change it because this is so new.