Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Key West Boutique

13499 S Cleveland Ave # 247, Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA
Website
| +1 239-482-1875
Key West Style in Cape Coral Fort Myers Florida United States

Key West Style in Cape Coral

Browse the shelves of Key West Boutique in Cape Coral, Florida, to find unique gifts, decorative home accessories, a large selection of Vera Bradley purses, Key West Aloe, and gourmet, hand-dipped chocolates.

If you are heading to a birthday party or special occasion, the Key West Boutique carries all sorts of thoughtful gifts that mirror the laid-back and luxurious lifestyle of the Florida Keys.

The boutique is located in Bell Tower Shops, a popular shopping and entertainment destination in Lee County, Florida.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points