Key West Boutique 13499 S Cleveland Ave # 247, Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA

Key West Style in Cape Coral Browse the shelves of Key West Boutique in Cape Coral, Florida, to find unique gifts, decorative home accessories, a large selection of Vera Bradley purses, Key West Aloe, and gourmet, hand-dipped chocolates.



If you are heading to a birthday party or special occasion, the Key West Boutique carries all sorts of thoughtful gifts that mirror the laid-back and luxurious lifestyle of the Florida Keys.



The boutique is located in Bell Tower Shops, a popular shopping and entertainment destination in Lee County, Florida.



