Key Biscayne Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

Doggy Beach Day in Key Biscayne There's nothing better than a stroll on the beach with man's best friend. Hobe Dog Beach on Key Biscayne is a wonderful stretch of clean, beautiful, off-leash dog beach where dogs can run, play, and swim. On any summer weekend, you'll find locals throwing frisbees, toys, and balls to their dogs and mingling with other pet people.



Locals head here for sparse crowds, scenic views, and the opportunity to race dogs in the sun. The scene is social and vibrant.



To get here, take the causeway over the Key Biscayne Bridge, which will cost about $1.75. Hobe is right over the bridge, with plenty of parking. During your day of relaxation, grab a bite at the nearby Peruvian food trucks that line the sand.