Kew Gardens, London Richmond TW9 3AB, UK

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Kew Gardens Kew Gardens may be the most famous botanical park in the world and not just because it’s a UNESCO World Heritage site. More than 50,000 plants thrive here, including many you’d never expect to find in dreary-gray England. For that, you have the climate-controlled Princess of Wales Conservatory to thank. The glasshouse is carved into zones: one is dedicated to carnivorous plants like Venus flytraps; another to dry tropics such as succulents and cactuses; and a third that is humid and tropical enough to grow Victoria amazonica, the world’s largest water lilies.



The property also has a rock garden with a tiered waterfall and an arboretum with 14,000 trees, including giant redwoods and black locusts dating to the 18th century. For the ultimate immersion, head to the edge of the garden, where a 37-acre storybook forest meets the River Thames and an elevated trail snakes through a watercolorist’s palette of wildflowers.